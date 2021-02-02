iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) is C J Advisory Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

C J Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. C J Advisory Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. 379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

