iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stake Lifted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up 5.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 272,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 335,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 171,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 424,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. 328,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

