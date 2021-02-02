iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.