iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Cut by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.90. 1,120,802 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70.

