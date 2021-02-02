iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lowered by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,807 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

