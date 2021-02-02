iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.91. 906,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.