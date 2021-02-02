iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 29.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.86% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $220,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.57. The stock had a trading volume of 139,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,188. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $219.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

