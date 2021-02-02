iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Tfo Tdc LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tfo Tdc LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

