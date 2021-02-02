iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189,283 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $126,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.