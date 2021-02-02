iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

