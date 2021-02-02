iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 141.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.41. 1,852,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

