iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.21. 234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.15. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

