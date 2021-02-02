iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is C J Advisory Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 7.4% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. C J Advisory Inc. owned about 1.38% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,024. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $93.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

