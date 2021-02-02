iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Down 8.3%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.54. 123,324,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 61,060,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

