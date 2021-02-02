iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Down 8.3%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price fell 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.54. 123,324,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 61,060,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

