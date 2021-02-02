iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after buying an additional 165,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,168,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.42. 12,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,177. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

