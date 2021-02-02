iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 103.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,964 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.98. 25,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,237. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

