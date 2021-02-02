iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,598 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.