iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 960,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 632,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.77% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

