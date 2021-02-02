iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,257 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 327.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.52. 833,489 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.