Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Up 19.8%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shot up 19.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.94. 15,292,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 29,705,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISR. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Isoray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

