iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Trading 5.7% Higher

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.20. 541,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,932,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

iSun Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISUN)

As of January 21, 2021, iSun, Inc was acquired by iSun Energy LLC. iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

