Italo Reaches Market Cap of $30,175.18 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Italo has a total market capitalization of $30,175.18 and $200.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

