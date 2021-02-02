Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $5.41. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 80,288 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

