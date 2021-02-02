ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Shares Down 0.5%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

