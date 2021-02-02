IZE (IZE) Market Capitalization Hits $482.25 Million

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. IZE has a market capitalization of $482.25 million and approximately $41,539.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IZE token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IZE has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00145332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00259770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037747 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

