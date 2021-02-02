IZE (IZE) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, IZE has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One IZE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. IZE has a market capitalization of $483.23 million and $33,414.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.