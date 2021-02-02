IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading 10.8% Higher

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.23. 4,291,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,535,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $285.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.93.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

