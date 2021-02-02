J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 5.9% Higher

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15. 274,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 632,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 495.33% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.Jill by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

