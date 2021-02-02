Jack W. Schuler Purchases 30,868 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AXDX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 57,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,564 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

