Jack W. Schuler Purchases 30,868 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AXDX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 57,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
AXDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.
