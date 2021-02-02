James Grant Conroy Sells 58,553 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
