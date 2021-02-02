James Grant Conroy Sells 58,553 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $3,310,001.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

