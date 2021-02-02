Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,760 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 211,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 114,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

