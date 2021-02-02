Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,909,000 after buying an additional 132,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,408,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 263,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.00.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

