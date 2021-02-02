Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,636 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $186.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.84. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,451 shares of company stock worth $14,854,376. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

