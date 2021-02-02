Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,534 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,758,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

