Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 89.2% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 31.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

