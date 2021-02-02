Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.94. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

