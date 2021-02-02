Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in First American Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

