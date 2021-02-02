Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 94,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

