Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,685.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

