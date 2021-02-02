Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

