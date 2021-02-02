Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.71% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $572,000.

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

