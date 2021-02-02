Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.40% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

