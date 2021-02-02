Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.