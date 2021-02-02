Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.48% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 182,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 607,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194,924 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

