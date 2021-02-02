Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $9,168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $918,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,151,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,879,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,972 shares of company stock worth $70,764,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

