Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,315 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

