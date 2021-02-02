Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after buying an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $172.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $178.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

