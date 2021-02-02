Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,688 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 60,399 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 547,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 348,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

