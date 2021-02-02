Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9,852.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

