Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,064 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

F opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.